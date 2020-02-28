Luke Bryan and His Wife Caroline Wish Their Lab, Choc, a Happy Birthday

Happy birthday to Choc! The chocolate lab’s proud parents, Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan, both celebrated their four-legged friend’s big day on social media.

“Happy birthday to my buddy,” Bryan posted on social media, tagging the dog’s own Instagram page, @chocbossbryan.

Caroline also celebrated Choc’s big day, although she acknowledged he is far from the perfect pup.

“This picture happened because we were outside cleaning up Choc’s latest mess,” Caroline wrote. “He’s a butthole but we love him so hard! And today is his 3rd birthday! Happy bday Choc!”

Later Caroline explained how the large dog managed to keep getting himself in trouble.

“Choc has now learned how to open pantry drawers,” she revealed. “He ate 2 bags of Doritos, Tostitos, a random pop tart, and somehow found lemon heads.”

Choc likely won’t get to join Bryan on his upcoming Proud to Be Here Tour, but Caroline, his sons, Bo and Tate, nephew Til, and nieces Kris and Jordan likely will. The Georgia native admits the only way he feels at home on the road is if he brings his entire clan along with him, at least for some of the shows.

“The only way to feel like you’re home is to have your family around, you know, the people that you love,” Bryan told Country Living. “The toughest part of going on the road is being away from [my family]. So when I can get my wife and my boys and nieces and nephew with me… that’s home.”

Bryan was just nominated for an ACM Award, for Entertainer of the Year, a category he shares with Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

“My focus in life when I’m on stage is entertaining these fans,” Bryan shared with his record label. “If it’s my smile and my demeanor, if it’s my song that does it, if it’s me picking up a child out of the audience and letting them sing, it’s not being so premeditated that you can see it from a mile away. I mean, my main thing is be a fan up there that just gets to sing.

“That’s kind of how I’ve always approached it, and being called the Entertainer of the Year makes me want to do that to the best of my ability every night for the rest of my life as long as I’m on stage,” he continued. “I want people to leave my shows and go, ‘You know what? Whoever’s voting him Entertainer of the Year, they got it right.’”

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / WireImage / John Shearer