Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals Hilarious Outtake From Family’s ‘Crazy Clan’ Thanksgiving Photo

Country superstar Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline Bryan gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their family’s “crazy” Thanksgiving family photo on Thursday. She shared a family photo where none of them were sitting still, and all were looking in different directions. Bryan himself was seen looking away from the camera, while everyone else struck crazy poses.

“And this is our family picture… Happy Thanksgiving!” Caroline wrote in the caption.

“Typical,” Bryan himself added.

Caroline also shared a hilarious photo of Bryan sticking his posterior in his wife’s face. “Always thankful for this a— and my #1 pyromaniac,” she wrote, adding “[heart emoji] you [Bryan].”

While Caroline was making jokes, Bryan shared a serious version of the family photo, where everyone posed with smiles from ear-to-ear. “Happy Thanksgiving from this crazy clan of mine,” Bryan wrote.

Bryan and Caroline have been married since December 2006 and have two sons, Thomas Boyer, 11, and Tatum Christopher, 9. They are also helped raise Bryan’s nieces Kris and Jordan and nephew Til after the deaths of Bryan’s sister Kelly in 2007 and Kelly’s husband, Ben, in 2014.

Earlier this month, Til celebrated his 18th birthday. The Bryans have been his legal guardians since he was 13 years old.

“He’s 18,” Caroline wrote on Instagram on Nov. 6, alongside a gallery of photos from Til’s life. “Til, you’ll always be our Prince and my Baby Giraffe!!! Happy 18th!!! Can’t believe I watched you fall from the sky today!!! We love you to the moon and back a billion times!!”

Bryan and Caroline have been open about facing family tragedies and welcoming Til and his siblings into their home.

“Luke’s brother died in 1996,” Caroline explained on the Get Real podcast in January. “Then 13 years ago, his sister passed away unexpectedly. She was healthy, beautiful, and the best mom to ever walk this earth. Then their daddy Lee had a massive heart attack in front of me and Til. That was the other worst day of our life. So Til moved in with us immediately. The girls are back and forth constantly; they’re still in college. And then we lost our niece Brett when she was seven months.”

In that same podcast interview, Caroline said their own sons are finally at an age where they can dress themselves. It makes their ski trips much less of a hassle.

“Finally, the kids are at the age where I don’t have to dress them. To all the moms out there: if you have small children, do not put your own ski clothes on before you dress your child. You will die. It’s like being in a sauna,” Caroline explained. “I learned that the hard way.”

Although Bryan’s touring 2019 schedule is finished, the American Idol judge will be headlining the Crash My Playa 2020 festival in Cancun, Mexico from Jan. 22 to 25. The line-up includes other country stars, like Jason Aldean, Lee Bricee, Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion and Scotty McCreery.

