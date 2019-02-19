Luke Bryan’s Wife, Caroline, Opens up About ‘True Loss’ of Miscarriage

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, is opening up about one of the most painful times in their marriage, when the couple experienced a miscarriage, shortly after the birth of their oldest son, Bo.

“When Bo was born, he was a surprise,” Bryan revealed on the Get Real podcast (via Fox News). “I got pregnant when we had been married for six months. I was not expecting that at all, and then we had a miscarriage.”

The miscarriage was even more painful because, like most men, it’s a loss Bryan experienced differently than his wife.

“Luke didn’t really know how to comfort me because he didn’t get it,” she recalled. “As girls, when you go through it and you lose it, there is a loss and it sucks and it hurts. It’s awful physically. Guys, I don’t think they know because they haven’t felt it or seen it. For girls, it’s a true loss and for guys, I don’t know if it’s a true loss.”

Caroline knows that many people assume the family, which includes Bo’s younger brother, Tate, live a glamorous, superstar life, but she says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Luke’s brother died in 1996,” Caroline recounted. “Then 13 years ago, his sister passed away unexpectedly. She was healthy, beautiful, and the best mom to ever walk this earth. Then their daddy Lee had a massive heart attack in front of me and Til. That was the other worst day of our life. So Til moved in with us immediately. The girls [Til’s older sisters Jordan and Kris] are back and forth constantly; they’re still in college. And then we lost our niece Brett when she was seven months.”

Caroline is a full-time mother to three boys, all while her husband is gone much of the time. While she puts on a brave front, Caroline acknowledges she struggles as much as anyone else.

“Trust me, there are times when I just lose my s—,” Caroline admitted. “Sometimes I just go sit in the shower and cry. I struggle with Luke being gone all the time and how to make everybody happy and how to make this charity [the Brett Boyer Foundation] go well. It’s hard to be alone a lot. Our family thing is, you can take two paths in life: one of being bitter and angry, or one of I’m gonna find the happiness in this and make the best of something that’s horrible.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz