Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Celebrates Valentine’s Day in Bed With the Flu

Friday was a Valentine’s Day Luke Bryan‘s wife, Caroline Bryan, will never forget, but not for reasons she would like. Caroline spent Feb. 14 in bed with the flu, although her husband doted on her as much as possible, before he flew to Los Angeles to film the live season premiere of American Idol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:44pm PST

“When I said I wanted to spend Valentine’s Day in bed, this isn’t what I meant…every woman really wants to be alone with snacks and watch crap on TV,” Caroline wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day from the infirmary!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Caroline has the flu on Valentine’s Day,” Bryan said in the video Caroline posted on Instagram, while she is surrounded by Valentine’s Day presents.

“The worst is over,” his spouse of 13 years interjected. “I’m on the mend.”

“We haven’t been able to touch each other, until now,” he continued.

Later, Caroline posted an update, stating that she had been fever-free for 42 hours and was on her way to a full recovery.

Bryan has been very vocal about his feelings for Caroline, especially after she stepped in to take care of her nieces, Jordan and Kris, and nephew, Til, after both of their parents passed away.

“I do it with my wife, hand in hand,” Bryan said on the TODAY Show. “The work that she puts in with the children … I mean, it’s just amazing. I look at her phone and it’s just pinging and vibrating and going off constantly, and it’s the children.”

The Bryans also have two sons of their own, Bo and Tate, which makes life a challenge, especially when Bryan away from home so much.

“Trust me, there are times when I just lose my s—,” Caroline said on the Get Real podcast. “Sometimes I just go sit in the shower and cry. I struggle with Luke being gone all the time and how to make everybody happy … Our family thing is, you can take two paths in life: one of being bitter and angry, or one of I’m gonna find the happiness in this and make the best of something that’s horrible.”

Bryan’s new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, will be released on April 24.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond