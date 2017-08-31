Luke Bryan Shares ‘Life Lessons’ With His Boys in New Song, ‘Pick It Up’

Luke Bryan is getting ready to drop a new album and the country music superstar is including a song, titled, “Pick It Up,” all about his relationship with his sons.

“When you start having a family and boys, they certainly influence who you are as a person and as an artist,” the 41-year-old singer said during an interview with Taste of Country. “I’ve got a song on there that talks about my relationship with my boys, giving them some life lessons and stuff. It’s a feel-good song.”

While it will be a while until we hear the track from Bryan, it is not the first single from the forthcoming release. On Wednesday, Bryan returned to the music scene with the first single off his new record, titled “Light It Up.”

The CMA winner also shared some advice with first-time parents.

“Just enjoy every moment,” he said. “It certainly does fly, and as a dad, your role is to kinda be there and not make your wife even more mad at you. But when they start becoming 3 and 4, that’s when it’s like…for the dad, he can hop in the car with you and y’all go knock around. It goes from good to stratosphere good. It did for me. The early years are tough, because they’re so bonded to their mother.”

As for when his next album will come out, Bryan promises that fans can expect the new music between Thanksgiving and Christmas of this year. It will be his sixth studio album and is the follow-up to 2015’s Kill the Lights.