Luke Bryan Teases Piano Version of New Single, ‘Knockin’ Boots’

Less than a week after giving fans a debut acoustic performance of his new single, “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan is teasing a piano version of the up tempo tune.

“Messing around with ‘Knockin’ Boots’ on the piano,” Bryan captioned the short clip. “Should I do the full version?”

Bryan debuted “Knockin’ Boots” by first sharing a snippet of the song, before performing all of it in his own house, albeit with distractions from both his dog, Choc, and a ringing phone.

Bryan’s “Knockin’ Boots” is the first single from an upcoming new album, the follow-up to his 2017 What Makes You Country record, which included the platinum-selling, ACM Award nominated single “Most People Are Good.” The Georgia native admitted he was unsure if he would release another single from What Makes You Country, after the title track became his fourth No. 1 single from the record.

“We have some stuff on my current album that we’re weighing whether we want to [release it as a] single …or not,” Bryan told ABC News Radio. “I’ve been in the studio. I’ve recorded some songs that we’re really, really excited about. I’m writing a lot. I’m excited to be writing.”

It wasn’t until Bryan heard “Knockin’ Boots” that he decided to focus on his next set of tunes instead.

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan said of the song, which was written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turn around I have ever done with a song.”

Bryan previously acknowledged his life was getting busy, between his soaring music career and his job as a judge on American Idol, but he is about to get even busier. The singer, who already owns one bar in downtown Nashville, just announced he is opening a second one, E3 Chophouse, in partnership with Jason Aldean and MLB player Adam LaRoche.

Bryan will likely perform “Knockin’ Boots” when he takes the stage at the 2019 ACM Awards. In addition to “Most People Are Good” earning an ACM nod for Single of the Year, Bryan is also nominated for the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, a category he shares with Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: John Shearer / Coutour / Getty