Luke Bryan Teases New ‘Knockin’ Boots’ Music Video Coming This Week

Luke Bryan is teasing a brand-new music video for his latest single, “Knockin’ Boots,” is coming this week! The singer, who released the song this past spring announced the news via social media with a clip of what appears to be a sexy and humorous take on the song.

“TOMORROW,” Bryan posted on Thursday, June 28, with the hashtag #KnockinBoots.

“Knockin’ Boots” is the debut single from Bryan’s upcoming, still-untitled new album, and became the impetus for him deciding to not release another single from his previous What Makes You Country, released in 2017.

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan said about the song, which was written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turn around I have ever done with a song.”

The Georgia native first teased the song on social media, later playing the full version with his dog, Choc, in attendance.

“I’m very excited. I’ve got a brand new song, ‘Knockin’ Boots,’” Bryan said before his inaugural performance of the song, with Choc milling around. “This is the first time I have officially performed it with a guitar, and I can’t guarantee no mistakes. We’re gonna have some fun, and hopefully Choc won’t howl during my performance.”

Bryan admits that, now that he is a judge on American Idol, in addition to touring, creating a new record is a lot more challenging than it was in the past.

“What’s funny is, I put an album out, I had Idol going on — pre-taping,” Bryan told ABC News Radio. “I had an album release. And I mean, I had so much going on, [that] I think, kinda, for the first time in my career, I just took about six legitimate months off of writing. And now, it’s interesting. The past month, I’ve really been excited to be back writing and creating.”

Bryan is currently spending the summer on his Sunset Repeat Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston serving as his opening acts. “Knockin’ Boots” is sitting in the Top 15 on the charts, and continues to climb. Download the song, and find a list of his upcoming tour dates, by visiting Bryan’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / CBS Photo Archive