Luke Bryan’s ‘Light It Up’ Video Stars Major Athlete

Luke Bryan premiered the music video for his latest single, “Light It Up,” on Thursday, and the clip stars the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler as the NBA player waits on a text from his girlfriend, echoing the song’s theme.

The track finds Bryan (and Butler, in the video), waiting on a message after a fight, the lyrics describing the agony the singer feels when their phone doesn’t light up.

After a game, Butler heads to the locker room where he has no new text, his phone showing only the last message he sent her: “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean what I said, please call me. The game is about to start. Talk to you after?”

Butler can’t sleep, so he drives around before arriving at a basketball court to get his frustration out with some hoops before packing up and heading home.

Throughout the clip, Bryan sings the song in an abandoned building as Butler acts out the lyrics, seemingly reaching a resolution at the end of the video.

Taste of Country shares that Butler is a country music fan, and often attends Bryan’s concerts. The video was directed by Michael Monaco and filmed in Nashville.

