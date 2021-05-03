Luke Bryan Jokes About Being Mistaken for 'The Voice' Coach Blake Shelton

✖

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan have more than a few similarities. In addition to both of their careers in the country music industry, they both serve as judges on their respective singing competition shows (Shelton is a coach on The Voice and Bryan is one of the judges on American Idol). But, one individual took those similarities too far, as Bryan recounted how he was mistaken for Shelton, per E! News.

Bryan appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, during which he shared an anecdote about how he was mistaken for his friend, Shelton. Host Jimmy Fallon showcased one of Bryan's posts, which featured him during a television appearance. Although, he was listed as "Blake Shelton" in the chyron during his appearance, which prompted the singer to caption the photo with, "I gotta work harder." Bryan laughed about the situation once Fallon did pull out the post and joked about Shelton's popularity, saying, "That's the former sexiest man alive right there!"

He went on to joke about Shelton's accolade of being deemed PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, by adding, "You know, Blake just chooses to go grey. He just chooses to look like a silver fox. You know what I mean? I have a lot of Just for Men and hair products and I work hard on this. I still can't separate from Blake, it's just a shame." Following the mix-up, Bryan did reach out to Shelton about the silly situation. Even though Bryan was mistaken for The Voice judge, he kept his head up as he explained to Fallon, "I think even before I even posted on Instagram, I sent it to Blake and I'm like ‘I mean, my life is pretty much over after this point.'"

Shelton and Bryan do have a close friendship, so it's nice to see that the two were able to laugh about this mix-up. The country singers are such good friends that they even share career advice with one another. Earlier this year, on an episode of Bryan's Apple Music Country radio show, Party Barn Radio, the "One Margarita" singer explained that Shelton was the one who convinced him to try his hand at American Idol. He said on the program during a conversation with Shelton, "You said, 'Do it.' I said, 'Heck yeah, I'm going to do it.' Man, it was like you told me. It certainly opens your eyes, opens your world up to stuff you never can imagine. Thank you for that. The world can hear me say thank you, Blake Shelton."