Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean’s New Restaurant: What We Know About E3 Chophouse Nashville

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean recently announced that they were opening up a new restaurant, E3 Chophouse, in Nashville, and now we are learning more about the space.

The restaurant will be co-owned by the two singers and MLB player – and Bryan and Aldean’s good friend – Adam LaRoche. LaRoche and his wife Jenn, already own the flagship E3 Chophouse, located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The all-natural beef served in the restaurant comes straight from the LaRoche’s own ranch in Fort Scott, Kansas.

According to the E3 Chophouse website, the upcoming Nashville location will operate much in the same fashion as the Colorado eatery.

“The LaRoche’s pride themselves on raising hormone-free, steroid-free and antibiotic-free E3 Black Angus cattle and are excited to now add Nashville, Tennessee, as a second dining location where they will bring their healthy beef to the locals and visitors,” the statement said. “The flagship restaurant, located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado (home to brothers Jeff and Andy LaRoche), opened in 2013 and continues to serve as a model for the Nashville Chophouse. Jeff continues to oversee the workings of the E3 beef business as well as the operations of both restaurants.”

LaRoche met Bryan and Aldean while on their popular hunting show, Buck Commander. The new restaurant, which will be 13,000-square-feet and three stories, will be located at 1628 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212, in a trendy and growing part of Music City.

The E3 Chophouse promises great food, but it will come with a price. The menu for the Steamboat Springs location boasts several steak options, starting at $48. The cheapest entree option on the menu is the E3 Vegetarian dish, which consists of fresh beet pasta with pumpkin alfredo and roasted root vegetables, for $35.

The bar menu does consist of a few reasonably-priced items, such as the E3 Steak Burger, for $15, or the Lobster Mac & Cheese, for $18. Happy hour, which has limited hours, promises even more affordable fare, with the E3 Ribeye French Dip and Steak Burger both for only $9 each.

Both Bryan and Aldean already own their own downtown restaurants, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, respectively. With both singers hand-picking some of the craft cocktails on their own menus, it’s likely the new E3 Chophouse in Nashville will have some alcoholic drinks crafted by the celebrities.

E3 Chophouse in Nashville is scheduled to be opened in the fall of 2019. More information will be posted on the restaurant’s website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond