Luke Bryan Announces Jason Aldean Will Headline One Night of Crash My Playa in 2020

Luke Bryan is bringing his Crash My Playa music festival back for the sixth year in a row, where he will be joined for one night by his good friend, Jason Aldean. The event will take place Jan. 22 to 25, in the Riviera Cancun region of the Caribbean, with Bryan headlining two nights, and Aldean taking on one night.

“I’m so appreciative that the fans have shown up and supported this destination concert weekend,” Bryan said in a statement. “To have one of my best friends Jason join us this year means it’s about to be epic!”

Bryan shared the good news on social media.

“It started with a vision, a dream,” Bryan recalled. “I got approached to build my own festival.”

“I’m so appreciative to the fans who have shown up and made returning to [Crash My Playa] for a sixth year possible,” Bryan tweeted. “[Jason Aldean] being there is going to be epic. See y’all Jan. 22-25 at the new location.”

Bryan and Aldean’s friendship extends far beyond country music. The two superstars are part owners of the Buck Commander company, and also just announced they were opening a restaurant in downtown Nashville, E3 Chophouse, together with professional baseball player Adam LaRoche.

“Jason and Luke jokingly talked for years about opening an E3 Chophouse in Nashville, and over time those talks became more serious,” LaRoche previously explained. “This is the town they call home, and they’re directly involved in the development and design of the restaurant. It’s come a long way from Luke wearing the E3 hat I made as a novelty many years ago, and we are humbled and excited to bring the restaurant to Music City.”

Both Bryan and Aldean will have plenty to keep them busy over the next several months. Bryan will wrap up his run as a coach on American Idol with the season finale on Sunday, May 19, and will then kick off his Sunset Repeat Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston joining him on the road. Meanwhile, Aldean just kicked off his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts.

More performers are expected to be announced shortly. Crash My Playa will be held this year at The Moon Palace Golf and Spa Resort, an all-inclusive resort. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning on Wednesday, May 22, at CrashMyPlaya.com.

