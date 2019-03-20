Luke Bryan Shows off Hilarious Dance Moves to Wish Son Bo a Happy Birthday

Luke Bryan showed off some hilarious dance moves for a good cause – to wish his oldest son, Bo, a happy 11th birthday! Bryan’s wife, Caroline, captured the moment on social media.

“Happy 11th [birthday] Bo!” Caroline wrote. “No matter how old you get…we will always wake you up with the ‘birthday song’!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan is likely not getting to spend as much time with his sons, Bo and Tate, 8, along with his nephew Til, who he and Caroline are also raising, thanks to the return of American Idol, where is once again joining both Lionel Richie and Katy Perry in helping whittle down the hopeful singers to one grand champion.

“It’s always about the contestants,” Bryan noted in a previous interview. “That’s what makes the show fun for us – the surprises, the talent, the youthfulness of the talent. I mean, we have so many 15, 16, 17-year-olds that are unbelievable, and watching them handle the pressure and have fun and the tears and the joy and the smile and all that. So, we’re loving it.

“We love the role – me and Katie and Lionel and Ryan – we’re having a great time doing this,” he continued. “If we weren’t having a good time, it would change the whole dynamic. To be able to facilitate these kids’ dreams is very special.”

The Georgia native acknowledged that while he enjoys Idol, combining the reality TV talent show with his massive country music career does pose a challenge.

“We knew when I took on Idol that it was going to take up a lot of my off-season time,” the singer said in an iHeartRadio interview. “Next year, I’m probably going to trim a few dates off the tour. I just kinda need to settle in that mold of not doing 100 shows a year and scale back a hair.”

“I’ve got to start looking at like baseball schedules because my boys are getting to where, in the Spring, they are playing baseball,” he added. “They are old enough to know that Dad’s halfway across the world.”

Bryan will also hit the road later this year on his Sunset Repeat Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston joining him on the road. Find dates at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter