Luke Bryan Announces Final Tour Stop at Detroit’s Ford Field

Luke Bryan just announced he will play his final show on his Sunset Repeat Tour at Michigan’s Ford Field, home to the Detroit Lions. This will mark Bryan’s fourth consecutive year to wrap up a tour in the iconic venue.

“I love a good family tradition and this has become one!” Bryan said in a statement. “Wrapping up my tour for the fourth time at Ford Field is seriously unbelievable. This crowd brings so much energy and a big party and I can’t wait to get back there.”

Bryan is getting ready to wrap up his second season as a judge on American Idol. When the “Knockin’ Boots” singer first took the job, he admitted he wasn’t sure he would still be able to tour.

“We knew when I took on [American] Idol that it was going to take up a lot of my off-season time,” Bryan previously conceded to iHeartRadio. “Next year, I’m probably going to trim a few dates off the tour. I just kinda need to settle in that mold of not doing 100 shows a year and scale back a hair.”

“I’ve got to start looking at like baseball schedules because my boys are getting to where, in the spring, they are playing baseball,” he continued. “They are old enough to know that Dad’s halfway across the world.”

The Georgia native is eager to trade the American Idol set for the concert stage, which exhausts him in an entirely different way.

“The road tires you out in this way: when you’re running up and down stadiums and doing all that, you wake up the next day and you feel like you ran through a stadium,” Bryan told ABC News Radio. “And when you’re out on Idol, we notice you get done and you just want a nice glass of wine just to kind of shut your brain off, because you’ve been concentrating for 12 hours on making the right decisions with these kids.”

Prior to the start of the Sunset Repeat Tour, Bryan will perform at Blake Shelton‘s new venue, The Doghouse, as part of Shelton’s Ole Red restaurant in Oklahoma. That event is sold out.

Bryan’s Sunset Repeat Tour kicks off on May 31 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The final show will take place on October 25. Tickets for that show will be available beginning on May 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows at LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Kevin Winter