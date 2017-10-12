Luke Bryan Pays Tribute to Fans in ‘Farm Tour’ Video

Before Luke Bryan heads off to American Idol, he’s been wrapping up his last stretch of tour dates. In a new behind-the-scenes clip, the country star paid tribute to the fans that make those concerts possible.

For his web series LBTV, the “Light It Up” singer is shown goofing around before one of his rural “Farm Tour” shows. He takes a break from testing out a four-wheeler to talk about how the fans that show out for these kinds of performances are among the most dedicated.

“Theses are die-hard fans,” Bryan says. “You don’t get any more hardcore than driving out, parking your car in a corn field, walking a couple hundred yards and standing in line. They start early. It’s seven hours before I go on stage, and we already have people out there tailgating and enjoying the day.”

Bryan then details why they began holding these kinds of country shows. He said he wanted to bring rural fans a full-fledged concert experience in their “backyard.”

“Nine years ago we had the idea to set up some stages down in Georgia,” he said. “It was all designed just to bring a country music concert to a rural area that wouldn’t necessarily ever get a concert like this. And we hope that people leave these concerts going ‘Wow, I can’t believe that just showed up in my backyard.’”

Bryan’s “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour” has a handful of October and November dates left in California, Arizona and Utah. He will then begin production on the upcoming reboot season of American Idol.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter