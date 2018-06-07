Luke Bryan Hints at Collaboration With ‘American Idol’ Judges

Luke Bryan hints there might be a collaboration in the works with one of his fellow American Idol judges – or maybe both. The “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” singer reveals he is already thinking about how to join their talents in the studio instead of on TV.

“My thing is kind of the song and the moment dictates it. It’s hard to say,” Bryan tells Entertainment Tonight. “Me and Katy may have something in the works one day. [That] would be fun.”

Bryan also says that he recorded something with Richie, which hasn’t made it onto a record – so far.

“Lionel and I have actually recorded stuff that didn’t make it out yet,” he adds. “I wouldn’t call it big news. It was something that Lionel was working on; it was a couple of years ago.”

Whether or not Bryan ever sings on a project with Perry or Richie, the Georgia native is grateful to share the Idol experience with them.

“I think we’re having a blast. I’m having a blast,” Bryan tells Access. “And it hits on all the emotions. That we get to go make albums, tour, and then we get to do this too. This is so fun to come and watch these kids grow. I’ll tell you what, a couple of months in, it made me want to sit down at the piano and start writing, because it’s very inspiring.”

Still, Bryan admits being a judge on the reality TV talent show is far from easy.

“It’s a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart, you know, but you have to – it’s what you signed up for,” he says, adding that it got easier as the show went on.

“I remember our first day on set … and when somebody doesn’t need to make it through, there’s no way around, you’ve got to say no,” Bryan continues. “I’m like, ‘Oh God, I gotta tell ’em no…,’ but then when you learn after 14-hour days of filming, you’re like, ‘No! It’s time to get the next person in!’”

Before Bryan starts taping Season 17 of American Idol, he will cross the country on his What Makes You Country Tour, which includes for the first time a list of stadium dates.

“Playing my music live is the reason I do what I do,” Bryan says, “and the energy of the fans is what pushes me year after year to deliver a bigger and better experience.”

Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/lukebryan