Luke Bryan Celebrates Son Bo's Birthday With New Ski Trip Photo

Luke Bryan is officially the father of a teenager, celebrating his son Bo's 13th birthday on Thursday, March 18. The Bryan family is currently on a ski vacation, and the "One Margarita" singer marked his son's milestone birthday with an Instagram selfie of the two on the slopes.

"Getting to ski with my teenager now," he wrote in his caption. "Wow. 13. Happy birthday buddy. I love you." Bryan's wife Caroline commented, "Can’t believe it! Love you BoBo!!" The American Idol judge's mom LeClaire added, "No way BO has got to 13. He grew up too fast. Love him so much."

Caroline also celebrated her son's birthday on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos that started with a snap of herself, Bo and Bryan in front of a cake that looked like the number 13 and was decorated in a fishing and hunting motif. Bo looked less than thrilled to be sitting in his mom's lap, Caroline's eyes were closed and Bryan stood behind them smiling and holding up three fingers on his right hand and one on his left for the number 31 instead of 13.

"Well this picture just says it all...I made Bo sit in my lap (which he hates) and my eyes are closed...whoops," her caption read. "Luke, of course, looks like a ball of energy. Happy 13th birthday my sweet baby!!!! Bo is 13!!!! My sweet boy."

Bo's love of hunting and fishing has been well-documented on both of his parents' Instagram accounts, including a December video that was part of Caroline's annual "12 Days of Pranksmas" in which she ruined her son's day in the deer stand. "Poor guy...I completely ruined his day! He’s still mad at me!!" Caroline captioned the clip, which started with the pair at home getting ready to go out on a hunt.

"Don't be loud in the stand, please," Bo told his mom as Bryan remarked, "Your mama's quiet." Once in the stand, Caroline was anything but, loudly drinking from a straw, eating potato chips and singing the O'Reilly Auto Parts jingle, much to her son's dismay. "You're acting like you're not a country girl," he whispered to her. "People are going to be saying on Instagram that you're not."

Bo eventually got so irritated with his mom that he tried to turn off the camera, but Caroline insisted that Buck Commander needed more footage. Bo grew increasingly annoyed throughout the clip, groaning and asking his mom to "Stop," finally exclaiming, "I'm dying. I'm literally dying."