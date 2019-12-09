Charles Kelley’s Wife Cassie Reveals Hilarious NSFW Prank Caroline and Luke Bryan Pulled on Them

Sharing the same sense of humor and always making one another laugh is the personification of a solid, trusting couple and country megastar, Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline continue to prove they are incredibly tight — especially when it comes to pranking their friends like Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum fame and his wife, Cassie. While paying tribute to each other in honor of their 13th wedding anniversary on Sunday afternoon, Bryan and Caroline’s close friend, Cassie spoke out about a prank the two pulled on the unsuspecting couple that was a memorable incident to say the least.

On Sunday, Caroline took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots celebrating her wedding anniversary with Bryan that had fans and friends of the couple chiming in with congratulations, well wishes and a bounty of LOLs thanks to the endearing caption. However, one such comment came from Kelley’s wife, Cassie who shared with fans the lengths of a prank pulled by both Bryan and Caroline.

“Happy anniversary you two! The only couple who would order porn as a joke to our hotel room tv while we were out and giggle non-stop about it love y’all!” Cassie wrote in the comments section.

Cassie, who formerly founded the empowering and spirited women’s lifestyle website, Womanista and later merged into PopCulture.com in 2017, had many fans liking the comment with one even chiming in, “Hahah, so funny!”

Bryan and Caroline, who married in 2006 in Turks & Caicos and honeymooned in the Colorado mountains, have been known for not only making each other laugh, but taking part in silly antics together. Last year, the couple took part in the “12 Days of Prankmas,” with the two pulling a number of shenanigans on each other and family members.

However, one of the most beloved pranks by the two was when Caroline took a bar of Bryan’s soap and covered it with nail polish last winter. By doing so, she prevented the American Idol judge from being able to form a lather and later filmed her husband in the shower unable to use his tampered soap.

During the prank, Bryan kept asking his wife if the soap smelled “all right,” to which she couldn’t help but laugh because it worked so well. The jokes didn’t stop there! Near the end of the holiday season last year, the two also went on to scaring each other by hiding plastic snakes in various places across their home as an attempt to scare each other, their children any anyone else who walked in.

With 2020 on the horizon, we cannot wait to see what else these crazy kids have planned!

Photo credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMI