Luke Bryan Announces Release of Vinyl ‘Doin’ My Thing’ Album to Celebrate Decade in Country Music

It’s been ten years since Bryan released his sophomore Doin’ My Thing, in October of 2009, which is the record that is credited with propelling Bryan to superstar status. All three singles from the album landed in the Top 5, including the multi-platinum song, “Do I,” and “Rain Is a Good Thing,” which became Bryan’s first No. 1 hit.

To celebrate the occasion, Bryan is releasing a vinyl album of Doin’ My Thing, in honor of the decade anniversary. In addition, the new version will include “Ya’ll Can Have This Town” and “Favorite Flowers,” which were formerly only available on the iTunes exclusive version of the album.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan is back at radio with “Knockin’ Boots,” the debut single from his upcoming, still-untitled new record.

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan previously said of the song. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turn around I have ever done with a song.”

The 43-year-old is also returning to American Idol early next year, along with Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, marking his third time to serve as a judge on the reality TV talent show.

“I truly enjoyed the whole aspect of it,” Bryan told PopCulture.com and other media. “The whole learning curve of it, and working with Lionel and Katy. I mean, I can truly sit here and go, ‘They are as excited and enjoying it, and are as invested’ … I think the people at home know that me and Lionel and Katy are really in there for the good of these kids, and getting them going.

“It’s not something that we just roll in, we look at the clock, punch our two hours in and whoever is on stage,” he added. “We truly care about what happens to them now. And any chance we can to help them out, we will.”

See a complete track list for Doin’ My Thing below. The Doin’ My Thing vinyl record will be released on standard black vinyl as well as limited edition translucent clear vinyl. The record will be available exclusively at LukeBryan.com and UMGNashville.com. The deluxe edition of Doin’ My Thing will also be released digitally on October 4.

Doin’ My Thing Track List

Side A:

1. Rain Is A Good Thing

2. Doin’ My Thing

3. Do I

4. What Country Is

5. Someone Else Calling You Baby

6. Welcome To The Farm

7. Apologize



Side B:

8. Every Time I See You

9. Chuggin’ Along

10. I Did It Again

11. Drinkin’ Beer And Wastin’ Bullets

12. Ya’ll Can Have This Town (Bonus Track)

13. Favorite Flowers (Bonus Track)

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz