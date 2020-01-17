Luke Bryan Announces New Album and Tour

Luke Bryan is starting off 2020 with a bang, announcing a new album and tour on Thursday, Jan. 16. The American Idol judge shared the news on Facebook Live, revealing that his Proud to Be Right Here Tour will begin in May to support his seventh studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, which will be released on April 24. Bryan will be supported on tour by Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June.

“‘Proud to be right here’ is a phrase from my new album’s title track, ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” Bryan said in a press release. “From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown. It’s a connection I feel is so important in country music.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from stage and be proud of what we’ve created,” he continued. “And I’m excited to get on the road with these guest artists too. I’ve been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it’s going to be such a high energy night for everyone.”

Select tour dates go on sale to the Nut House, Bryan’s fan club, Tuesday, Jan. 28 and select dates go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 31. Citi card members will be able to access a pre-sale on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. Fans can also purchase tickets as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket beginning Jan. 24.

See the full list of tour dates below:

5/28/2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

5/29/2020 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/30/2020 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

6/5/2020 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

6/18/2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/19/2020 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

6/20/2020 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/25/2020 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater*

7/16/2020 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

7/17/2020 Mtn View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/18/2020 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

7/23/2020 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/24/2020 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/25/2020 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/30/2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/31/2020 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

8/4/2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/5/2020 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

8/6/2020 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

8/14/2020 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/23/2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/28/2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/29/2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/30/2020 Charleston, SC to be announced….

9/24/2020 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

9/25/2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

9/26/2020 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

10/1/2020 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

10/2/2020 Lafayette, LA Cajundome

10/8/2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

10/9/2020 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center**

10/10/2020 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater**

Morgan Wallen on all dates except **

Morgan only*

Caylee Hammack May 28- July 31

Runaway June August 4- October 10

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin