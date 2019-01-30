Loretta Lynn Shares Video of Metallica Singing ‘You’re Lookin’ at Country’

Loretta Lynn is a new fan of Metallica! The country music icon shared a video of the heavy metal band performing “You’re Looking at Country,” the title track of her album released in 1971.

“Well, y’all aint gonna believe this!” Lynn wrote on social media. “Check out Metallica covering my song, “You’re Looking At Country”. Now I’ve seen everything. I loved it, boys! Keep rocking and it’s good by me if you do a few more of mine. Maybe I’ll have to sing one with you sometime!”

Lynn’s latest album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was released in 2018, after numerous health struggles initially delayed Lynn’s completion of the record.

“This new record means so much to me, but this last year I had to focus on my health and I decided to hold up the release,” Lynn said of the project. “I’m feelin’ good … It was really important to me to be a part of it being released and I’m excited to celebrate with everybody!”

Lynn credits her fans with helping her recover from her numerous ailments, including a broken hip and a stroke, and giving her the incentive to keep making music.

“My fans, that’s what keeps you going,” Lynn acknowledged. “They’re not really fans. They’re friends. They get to be friends. They’re not just fans anymore. They’re friends. You get so close to the people that you’ve known all these years.”

The 86-year-old will be the guest of honor at the upcoming Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert on April 1, where stars like Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more will be on hand to honor the singer.

“I feel great,” Lynn gushed to PopCulture.com and other media, speaking about the tribute show. “[It] feels great. I love all the artists that’s coming on. I don’t know them, but I listen to them, and it’s great.”

Lynn is considered one of the pioneers in country music, but the humble star says she just wrote about her own experiences.

“Well, when I would write a song, I guess that’d be what they’re talking about, isn’t it?” Lynn said. “I would write about my life and what was going on around me right at the time and how I was feeling and how some of the other girls were feeling out there. I tried to write for us all.”

Tickets for Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert are available at BridgestoneArena.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EB Media