LOCASH’s Preston Brust and Wife Kristen Expecting Second Child

Country duo LOCASH is up for two ACM Awards nominations this weekend, but group member Preston Brust now has something even bigger to celebrate.

The musician and his wife, Kristen, announced on Thursday that they are expecting their second child, sharing the news on LOCASH‘s Instagram page with a sweet family photo.

The snap sees the couple playfully posing with their 2-year-old daughter, Love, who looks away from the camera as her parents smile.

“with full hearts, we’re excited to announce we have a new roommate movin’ in this #August!” the photo’s caption read. “#AugustBaby #ItsALeo -pb, kb & love

#DontGetBetterThanThat #newbaby #BabyBrust #excited @locash #leo #babyannouncement #baby”

LOCASH is nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year alongside Florida Georgia Line, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. They were also nominated for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year with High Valley, LANCO, Midland and Runaway June, with Midland already winning that trophy.

Though they’re billed as a new group on the ballot, LOCASH has been on the country music scene for years, going through their share of hardships before scoring cuts for other artists, including Keith Urban’s “You Gonna Fly” and Tim McGraw’s “Truck Yeah.”

Brust and bandmate Chris Lucas eventually found their own success with their 2015 hit “I Love This Life.” They followed that with “I Know Somebody” ahead of their 2016 album, The Fighters.

Career and music intertwined for Brust when he and Kristen got engaged during the group’s August 2015 performance at the Grand Ole Opry. The couple married in September of that year.

Love was born in January 2016, and Kristen revealed in a blog post in late 2017 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“for anyone that has ever walked this road. my whole heart goes to yours,” she wrote. “right now. as you read. in this moment. i want to cry with you all over again. i want to sit with you in a cold pre op room, or your master bathroom. i want to hold on tight to your hand and i want to take the hurt all over again so you don’t have to feel alone. i am so sorry for your loss. i want to apologize for the ones that can’t wrap their brains or hearts around your extreme disappointment.”

Preston and Kristen will be walking the carpet ahead of Sunday’s awards. The 2018 ACM Awards air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @locash