LOCASH Opens up About Chris Lucas’ Surprising Move to Florida

LOCASH, the duo made up of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, were friends long before they were band members together. After more than a decade of living close to each other, Lucas and his family moved to Tampa, Florida to focus more on each other – and a different way of living.

“We’re on a bus about 250 days a year so there’s nothing changing here,” Lucas told PopCulture.com. “It wasn’t me that just really needed it. I think I needed to get my family down and a change of scenery. We only get like two days off a week. When we’re home, we’re kind of being still. When we were in Tennessee home, I was still not really home.”

“We’re dads first,” he continued. “We really are, and it’s only two days a week. I need those two days for my kids. I need them. My wife, two days is enough for my wife. She says, ‘Okay you’ve been home too long.’ We need that, and it’s a little bit of a separation, but the water calms me too, so it is a peaceful thing for me also.”

Lucas and Brust may not be able to visit each other at a moment’s notice anymore, but the guys both insist their friendship is stronger thane ver.

“He’s my best friend,” Lucas maintained. “It’s like we are the yin and yang; we are two different people but at the same time with this career we need each other and its one of those things that we feel like we are family.”

The move came after LOCASH released their latest Brothers album, their first on Broken Bow and co-produced by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard. The album includes their current single, “One Big Country Song,” which Lucas admitted he wasn’t initially a fan of, but quickly changed his mind.

“Funny thing about ‘One Big Country Song,’ is that I was a little iffy on it at first, if I’m being honest,” Lucas previously admitted to PopCulture.com. “Mid-show one day I decided we should give it a whirl live. It then immediately became one of my favorites. It’s so much fun to perform. It’s a song that can bring everyone together and celebrate wherever you are.”

LOCASH will spend the next few months both performing their own shows and opening for Chris Young on his Raised on Country Tour. Find dates at LOCASH.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Robby Klein