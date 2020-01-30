Watch Little Big Town Perform ‘Next to You’ on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Little Big Town just performed “Next to You,” one of the songs from their latest Nighfall album, on late-night TV. The quartet, made up of Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, sang the anthemic tune on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday night.

Nightfall, the group’s ninth studio album, marked their first new record in almost three years, and debuted at No. 1 when it was released.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been blown away by the incredible response to this record,” Little Big Town shared on social media when announcing the good news. “The connection people are having with the songs is what we could have only hoped for. Thanks to our team for the most exciting launch we’ve ever had!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on Jan 28, 2020 at 12:35pm PST

Nightfall was an intentional labor of love for Little Big Town, who made sure each song was exactly what they wanted to say, especially on their theater Nightfall Tour.

“The record feels kind of cinematic to me, but there’s also a lot of beautiful intimate moments,” Fairchild told The Associated Press, via USA Today. “In a theater, this record is really going to shine.”

Little Big Town worked hard at worrying less about what might be a hit at radio when choosing songs for Nightfall, and more about what kind of music they wanted to make.

“No boundaries,” Fairchild told PopCulture.com and other media. “Just writing and making music that we loved and not worrying about … I think we always want to have commercial success, but not letting it be the definer because that’s an up and down game. You know, what’s hot one minute will not be the next, and we want it to just make really relevant music that had something to say.”

Nightfall also includes the Grammy-nominated song, “The Daughters,” a song with an important message that failed to make a big splash at radio.

“The Daughters’ was an easy one for people to misunderstand,” Fairchild told The Tennessean. “We see the mean tweets. I mean stuff like, ‘You’re trying to say there’s no God for the daughters.’ That’s not what we’re saying. My goal is, ‘Can we just not desire to misunderstand each other?’ People are scared of things that aren’t what they’re used to. But it’s OK. ‘The Daughters’ did exactly what it needed to do. It continues this conversation of inequality.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer