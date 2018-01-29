Watch Little Big Town Perform ‘Better Man’ at 2018 Grammy Awards

Little Big Town gave one of the best performances of the evening at Sunday night’s (Jan. 28) 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, singing their GRAMMY-winning hit, “Better Man,” penned by Taylor Swift.

Although “Better Man” didn’t take home the trophy for Best Country Song, (Chris Stapleton won in the category, for his song, “Broken Halos”), the quartet, made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet insist that the fact that Swift entrusted them to sing her song was validation enough.

“We met her early on, and we’ve been friends all along,” Sweet told PopCulture.com. “We know she’s a great songwriter. She literally just sent an email and said, ‘Hey, I wrote this song and thought you guys’ harmonies would be great on it. Let me know what you think — you’re making a record.’ And we all listened to it, and said, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing.’ And we cut it, and the rest is history now.”

Little Big Town was also nominated for Best Country Album, for their recent The Breakers record, with that award also going to Stapleton, for his From a Room: Volume 1 album.

“Album’s pretty special,” Fairchild said of the nod. “It’s pretty special, because you’re talking about all the songs on a record being recognized, and getting all those songs to ebb and flow and tell stories, and the production being right — there’s just so many things that have to come together. I really, really am proud of this record. It’s one of my favorites that we’ve ever made. It’s got a super chill vibe, and of course, [producer] Jay Joyce is amazing.”

Little Big Town didn’t walk away empty-handed last night, however. The foursome took home the GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Better Man.”

Little Big Town won’t have much down time in 2018. The group will kick off their own The Breakers Tour on Feb. 8, with Midland and Kacey Musgraves serving as their opening act, and will then join Miranda Lambert on their co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour, which kicks off on July 12. Dates are available on their website.

