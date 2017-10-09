Little Big Town Get Emotional When Scotland Crowd Starts Chanting ‘USA’

In the wake of the the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, Little Big Town was quickly reminded that love and unity extends beyond the country’s border.

The country ensemble was performing at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in Scotland on Monday, Oct. 2 — one day after the Vegas attack — when the crowd chanted “USA” and held up an American flag for the performers.

In a video posted to the group’s Facebook page, band member Phillip Sweet wiped away tears as Kimberly Schlapman addressed the audience.

“Thank you so much,” she praised the crowd in Scotland. “It takes a whole lot of people to put on our shows, and I had a whole lot of friends in Las Vegas last night … so we are holding them so close to our hearts and we are here to do what country music does, and that is love.”

When Schlapman finished, the audience applauded her emotional message as the video faded out.

“Wish you could feel the love from Scotland last night. It was powerful and emotional and we’re gonna do everything we can to spread it around,” the group wrote alongside the video.

Of the “friends” Schlapman mentioned on behalf of the band, she was likely referring to Jason Aldean and the other country singers, crew members and fans who were attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival’s finale performance when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd of 22,000.

Aldean was performing “When She Says Baby” when shots toward the crowd began. The tragic event led to the death of 58 victims and injured hundreds more.

On Saturday night, Aldean took the Saturday Night Live stage to honor victims of the festival shooting with a cover of the late Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

Though Gal Gadot hosted the show, Aldean appeared for the cold open, sharing a monologue with viewers that they would “walk through these tough times together, every step of the way.”

“Like everyone, I’m struggling to understand what happened that night, and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal,” he said. “So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends — they’re all part of our family. So I want to say to them: We hurt for you, and we hurt with you.”

Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong 🙌🏼 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Aldean and wife Brittany returned to Las Vegas Sunday — one week after the shooting — to visit victims in the hospital.

The couple snapped an emotional photo from an plane hangar looking on to Mandalay Bay, where the gunman was stationed.

“Feels surreal being back in Vegas today,” the soon-to-be mother wrote. “Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin to start the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @littlebigtown