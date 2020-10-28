Listen to Jason Aldean's New Single 'Blame It On You'

Jason Aldean has announced his latest single, choosing the regret-filled "Blame It On You," which comes from his 2019 album 9. Written by Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, Michael Tyler and Brian Gene White, "Blame It On You" is the story of someone whose partner has just left them, the narrator acknowledging throughout the song that their behavior was the reason their ex said goodbye.

"I could blame it on the whiskey / I wouldn't blame you if you didn't even miss me / Gave you a million reasons girl not to be with me / Should've never let you go / Should've never watched you go," Aldean sings in the chorus. "I could blame it on a good high / Let it take the blame for why you told me goodbye / Instead of missin' you and missin' all those good times / Should've never let you go / Should've never watched you go / I could say I never knew / I could drink around the truth / But I can't blame it on you."

"When I hear songs like ‘Blame It On You’ that have more of a pop side but are still killer…I always want to see what we can do with it," he said in a statement, via iHeartRadio. "The demo had this really cool auto-tune in the background that I immediately knew we needed to leave in there. We ended up cranking it up and now it almost sounds like there’s another singer on the song. It’s just really cool. I’ve always said that just because it’s a slower song, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be edgy. You can still have some attitude to it."

Aldean's previous singles from 9 include "We Back" and "Got What I Got," which recently went to No. 1. "We are officially the #1 song in the country today!!!" the Georgia native shared on Instagram when the song reached the top spot. "Big thanks to my team, the writers, country radio and especially the FANS! Thanks for the continued support. Now let’s hurry up and get to 2021 so we can get back to playing these songs LIVE for u guys."

Earlier this month, Aldean revealed to fans that he is officially in the studio working on his next album. "Back in the studio today working on album 10!" he captioned a smiling selfie.