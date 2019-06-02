Lisa Marie Presley Treats Daughter With Cover of ‘Tiny Dancer’ on 30th Birthday

Actress Riley Keough turned 30 on Wednesday, and to celebrate the big occasion, her famous mother, Lisa Marie Prelsey, sang Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisampresley) on May 30, 2019 at 4:17pm PDT

Presley shared a video showing the Magic Mike star listening to a recording Presley and her younger siblings, 10-year-old twins Finley and Harper, made of the song. At one point, Keough can be seen trying to hide tears as the song goes on.

“Surprise Bday present from me and the girls was to record Riley and mines song together (tiny dancer by [Elton John] of course) which was emotional enough. But the bigger surprise was when the chorus kicks in of her sisters singing w me,” Presley wrote. “See Video of her totally Raw reaction. Hope you enjoy watching.”

The video earned unanimous praise from Presley’s followers, including famous ones as well.

“Gorgeous ! Happy birthday Riley,” singer Courtney Love wrote, adding two fire emojis and a kissing emoji.

“So Beautiful,” actress Juliette Lewis wrote, with a raising hands emoji and a heart.

“That’s lovely, the sort of present that means the most is the one that money can’t buy,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my god! the girl on the right looks SOOOOOOO MUCCHHH like Elvis,” one person wrote, comparing Presley’s voice to her father Elvis Presley‘s.

“That is freaking awesome!!!! Meaningful enough that you did this song with your oldest daughter then to bring the two babies in as a surprise unbelievable… Well done!!!” another fan wrote.

Keough is Presley’s eldest child. She also has a son, Benjamin Keough, 26, from her first marriage to musician Danny Keough. She shares her twins with Michael Lockwood, her fourth and now-estranged husband.

While the video with Keough captured some fun moments for the Presley family, Presley is facing financial trouble. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, recently sold the Brentwood, California estate Priscilla’s mother lived in for $3.8 million. The reason Priscilla chose to sell the home now was reportedly to help Presley.

“Priscilla would never have done this if she didn’t believe it was her daughter’s last chance,” a source told Radar Online.

Presley is also in the middle of a lawsuit against her former business manager, Barry Seigel, whom she claims squandered her $100 million fortune by selling 85 percent of her interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises. Seigel denied the claims, and the lawsuit is expected to go to trial later this year.

Keough is a Golden-Globe nominated actress for her work in The Girlfriend Experience. She was recently seen in an episode of Riverdale and stars in the upcoming horror movie The Lodge with Alicia Silverstone.

