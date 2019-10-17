Lindsay Ell Reflects on Breakup with Bobby Bones in New Song

Lindsay Ell and radio host Bobby Bones dated for over a year before breaking up in the fall of 2017. The two celebrities remain cordial, but Ell still feels the sting of the love lost, which she wrote about in a new song, “Get Over You.” The song wasn’t meant to be a personal dig about Bones, which she clarified in a recent interview.

“I just hope that especially he knows that sometimes we just have days where we wake up and it’s like you’re angry at something,” Ell told Taste of Country. “In that moment I wrote this song, and it’s not even that bad. I’m just super sensitive to stuff like that. But in this moment I wrote this song and it just depicts the feeling of like a day. It’s not necessarily how I feel the other 670-whatever days (since the breakup). That’s like one day in like the course of the journey.”

Ell hasn’t decided if the heartbreaking song will appear on her next record, but she does hint that the song isn’t the only one that might be about Bones.

“The process hasn’t been fun, like, being heartbroken and writing about it,” Ell acknowledged. “That part sucks. But I’ve had so much fun creating it.”

Bones spoke about the song on his The Bobby Bones Show, prompting Ell to call in and share the story behind the song.

“It was one morning when you said something on air, that I wasn’t particularly happy about,” Ell said on the show. “I walked into a write an hour later, and it was kind of the angry phase. But we’re all allowed to go through the phases.”

When Bones ended his relationship with Ell, he said it was because they had conflicting interests, after an iHeart competitor abruptly canceled Ell’s performance over her personal life.

“There was at one point a big controversy that a station in Sacramento wouldn’t let her in the building to play because she was dating me,” Bones said at the time (via Country Rebel). “There were many, many instances of this happening over and over again. It started to put a stress in our relationship to me where I felt it was my fault because she wasn’t able to get anything going.”

Perhaps the American Idol mentor will soon consider giving his relationship with Ell another chance, since he is currently bemoaning his single status, even though he admits he has no one to blame but himself.

“I was talking with a friend last night,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “We had dinner. She was like, ‘What’s up? Why don’t you have a girlfriend?’ And so, I just pulled out my phone – and this is all my fault, by the way, this is not a woe is me – I pulled out my phone, I said, ‘Here’s my calendar.’ I’ve got myself to a point where I’m in a different city every week.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer