Lindsay Ell Announces Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Lindsay Ell is hitting the road, this time as a headliner.

The singer was announced as the headliner for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which is also the final Monster Energy Outbreak Tour of 2018.

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour for my first headlining run ever,” Ell said. “It’s going be a show we’ve never done before and I can’t wait for fans to see it!”

The tour kicks off in late October in Indianapolis, visiting cities including Knoxville, Columbus and Dallas before wrapping up in San Diego on Jan. 19.

“We’ve been a fan of Lindsay Ell since hearing ‘Criminal’ and are thrilled to have her close out another record-setting year for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour,” shared Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Founder Steve Glazer. “She’s a guitar virtuoso with an incredible voice and captivating stage presence, well on her way to stardom in country music and beyond.”

Ell has been making major waves since the arrival of her single “Criminal,” which appears on her most recent studio album, 2017’s The Project. Her latest single, “Champagne,” is only continuing that buzz, and Ell has been making the most of that momentum by acting as support on a series of tours, including nabbing opening slots for Sugarland and Keith Urban.

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will be her first as a headliner and will give the singer even more opportunity to show off her ample guitar skills.

Tickets for the trek go on sale Sept. 7 at outbreakpresents.com and lindsayell.com.

Ell is currently nominated for Album of the Year for The Project and Female Artist of the Year at the CCMA Awards, which will be held in her home country of Canada on Sunday, Sept. 9.

See the full list of tour dates below:

10/27 – Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds

10/28 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

11/8 – Pensacola, FL – Wild Greg’s Saloon

11/9 – Knoxville, TN – Cotton Eyed Joe’s

11/15 – Columbus, OH – Tequila Cowboy

11/16 – Lansing, MI – Tequila Cowboy

11/17 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache

11/30 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

12/1 – Mount Laurel, NJ – Prospectors Steakhouse

12/8 – West Peoria, IL – Crusens

1/9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

1/10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

1/16 – San Jose, CA – Club Rodeo

1/17 – Bakersfield, CA – Buck Owens

1/19 – San Diego, CA – Moonshine Flats

Photo Credit: Hannah Barnes