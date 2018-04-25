Exclusive: Levi Hummon Premieres ‘Songs We Sang’ Lyric Video

Levi Hummon is giving PopCulture.com readers an exclusive first look at the lyric video for his latest single, “Songs We Sang.” The song is the latest Hummon is sharing with his fans, who are constantly asking for more music from the rising star.

“To me, ‘Songs We Sang’ is all about those memories of driving around Nashville, back in high school, and that feeling of singing your favorite song with the windows down,” Hummon tells PopCulture.com. “I just remember not having a care in the world back then and that’s what I wanted this song to feel like.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

With lines like, “I don’t remember the parking lot / Where I tried to kiss what’s her name / Or if we got high or not / But I remember the songs we sang / Don’t remember the blur in them nights / We partied like we got paid / And after all of this time / I still remember the songs we sang,” it only seemed appropriate that Hummon’s real-life friends starred in the lyric video.

“When we were coming up with an idea for a ‘Songs We Sang’ video, we thought the best way to film it was to get all my friends from Nashville in one parking lot and throw a fake party. It quickly turned into a real party with everyone dancing and singing along. I think that’s what makes this video feel so gritty and organic. It’s not everyday that I can get all my hometown fiends in one place.”

Hummon is the son of award-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon (Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road,” Tim McGraw’s “One of These Days”) and Becca Stevens, an ordained priest who founded Thistle Farms to help women struggling with addiction, and former victims of human trafficking and prostitution. He recently teamed up with his dad and Tom Douglas to write “Love Heals,” which was written in honor of his charitable mother, and featured Alison Krauss.

Hummon has several shows on the calendar over the summer. Dates and more information can be found by visiting his website.

Download “Songs We Sang” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: EB Media PR