Leslie Jordan Launching Apple Music Country Radio Show

Actor Leslie Jordan is the latest celebrity to receive their own radio show on Apple Music Country, with Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan to premiere on Feb. 28. The hour-long show will air weekly and will be available for free or on-demand on Apple Music.

"I've done Broadway. I was in The Help. I've done feature films," Jordan says in the show's debut episode, via PEOPLE. "I've done so much television. I've done every god-awful sitcom known to man, forever, for 30 or 40 years. I've never done a radio show." The Tennessee native will helm Hunker Down Radio along with his co-host, Nashville songwriter Travis Howard. The show will see Jordan will discuss his life and share playlists featuring country, gospel and blues music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

Jordan's radio show comes after he experienced huge success on social media in 2020 thanks to his unfiltered Instagram videos telling followers about his day, which gained popularity in the early months of the pandemic. "People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that, people discovered me as me. They loved me," the 65-year-old told PEOPLE. "And they came back." The title of Jordan's radio show comes from his name for his Instagram followers, who he has been referring to as "hunker downers" amid the pandemic.

Apple Music Country launched in 2020 and features a number of programs including shows hosted by country artists like Shania Twain, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley and more. Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan on Apple Music Country premieres Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

In addition to his show, Jordan is preparing to release an album, Company's Comin', on April 2. The first song from the project, "Angel Band," features Brandi Carlile and has already been released. He also recently penned a new book, which will reportedly be on shelves in early May. Titled How Y'all Doin? after what has become Jordan's Instagram catchphrase, the book is a collection of comedic essays reflecting on the actor's decades-long career.