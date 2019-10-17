Legendary Country Radio Host Bob Kingsley Dead at 80 After Cancer Battle

Legendary country radio host Bob Kingsley has passed away. The award-winning National Radio Hall of Fame member was 80 years old when he died, after a brief battle with cancer. Kingsley announced the news of his cancer diagnosis on his Country Top 40 website on Oct. 9.

“I have always prided myself in delivering the truth to you — my friends in the country music industry, my fellow radio broadcasters, and all of the loyal listeners around the world — and today, well, today the truth does not come in the form of a story behind the song, or anything else, but in the reality of what is going on with yours truly. I want to let you know that I have been diagnosed with bladder cancer. While there is no doubt that the immediate road ahead will push me and challenge my resolve, I want you to know I am blessed to be working with the very best in the medical profession, and they have a plan to deal with this awful disease.

“The faith you have placed in me is something I treasure, and that support has allowed me to do what I love in this wonderful industry for 60 years,” he wrote. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon, but for a moment, I need to ask for your patience as I step away from the mic and focus on my treatment.”

Social media was quickly flooded with fans and friends mourning Kingsley’s loss, including fellow radio host, Bobby Bones.

Rest In Peace to Bob Kingsley . I spent many weekends as a kid listening to his countdown. And spent many occasions as I got older telling him how much I admired him. This picture is just one of those occasions. Rest easy friend. pic.twitter.com/JQDVumL9uN — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) October 17, 2019

A celebration of life will be held in Nashville on, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at The CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The family requests that donations be made in Kingsley’s name to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum or the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund, in lieu of flowers.

