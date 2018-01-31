Lee Ann Womack Releases ‘All the Trouble’ Video

Lee Ann Womack has just released the video for her single, “All the Trouble,” from her recent The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone album, and the country music icon proves once again, both in the song and the video, that sometimes less really is more.

The video shows a stunning Womack in a mostly empty house, with an old box TV set, a chair, a lamp, and a decanter of alcohol, and the nighttime city lights sparsely lighting up the room. It’s the perfect backdrop for Womack to sing, “Hey I need a happy ending / Somebody write me one / If there’s a prince awaiting / Somebody send him on / Even Cinderella / Had to find her own way home.”

Womack co-wrote “All the Trouble” with Waylon Payne and Adam Wright. Her return to songwriting, she says, was at the encouragement of her husband and producer, Frank Liddell.

“I used to write a lot, and then when I got caught up in a commercial career and also having kids and everything, it sort of takes away a lot of time, so I got away from it,” Womack tells NPR. “I’ve written a lot over the years, but refused to record my songs, because when I sit down and listen to my songs next to Harlan Howard or Dean Dillon or people like that, I think, “I’m just not… Why would I…?” It’s kind of like playing guitar. I don’t play guitar a lot either, because I think, “Why would I play guitar when I’ve got these great guitar players that I pay to do that?

“With this particular record,” she continues, “because of what I wanted to accomplish with the whole country blues vibe, it was important to write, since those songs are not necessarily just laying around everywhere.”

Womack is currently headlining her All the Trouble Tour. Dates and venue information can be found on her website.

Photo credit: Instagram/LeeAnnWomack