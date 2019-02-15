Listen to Reba McEntire’s New Single, ‘Stronger Than the Truth’

Reba McEntire has just released a brand-new single! The song, “Stronger Than the Truth,” is the title track of her upcoming new record.

The song, which says, “There’s not a sound, a sound as loud as silence / There’s not a blade sharper than a lie / There’s not a low lower than being the last one to know / Oh, you got a brand new start with someone new / And there’s no whiskey stronger than the truth,” was written by Hannah Louise Blaylock and Autumn McEntire, niece of the country music icon.

McEntire didn’t write “Stronger Than the Truth,” but it seems like a telling tale of the end of McEntire’s 26-year marriage to Narvel Blackstock. Although McEntire found love again, this time with Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, she admits she never wanted to divorce Blackstock.

“God’s way is the best way. And it seems to me that Narvel is happier, and I’m in a really good state of mind,” McEntire told Parade. “It’s taken me this time to pull through why and how. And there’s been a lot between us, and I believe that to forgive is easier than forget. I can never forget some of what he did. But going on with life is what’s really important. And my faith helped me with that.”

McEntire chose to listen to her heart when picking songs for her upcoming project.

“The response to Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope reinforced my love for recording songs that speak to the heart,” McEntire said of her next record. “So when I started selecting songs for this album, I stuck with that same formula – go with the songs that touch my heart, and hopefully when you hear me singing it, they’ll touch yours too. That honesty once again revealed itself.”

The 63-year-old previously acknowledged she was working on a new record, which would take her back to her Oklahoma roots.

“I grew up on an 8,000-acre family ranch singing at dance halls, honky-tonks and rodeos with my brother and sister,” McEntire explained. “Stronger Than the Truth takes me back to that kind of country music that I grew up with. I haven’t gotten to do that in a while, so I’m thrilled to pieces to release this new music.”

Stronger Than the Truth will be released on April 5, two days before McEntire returns to host the ACM Awards on April 7. Pre-order is available via McEntire’s website. Download “Stronger Than the Truth” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: ABC Television Group