LeAnn Rimes Talks Christmas Traditions With Her Blended Family

LeAnn Rimes and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, don’t have any children of their own, but Rimes has two stepsons, Mason and Jake, from Cibrian’s first marriage, to Brandi Glanville. And although the boys are much older now than when Rimes and Cibrian first started dating in 2009, some of the Christmas traditions remain the same.

“My stepsons were 2 and 6 when I was first around them, and I like to leave candy cane trails from their doors to the tree,” Rimes told ABC News Radio. “And I’m still the one that wakes everyone up at 5, 5:30 a.m. – and now the kids are rolling their eyes at me. … One’s a teenager, and he’s like, ‘Can’t I just sleep???’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still, the singer’s favorite part of the holiday is getting to experience it with the growing boys.

“[I] usually make some pancakes and open gifts,” she added. “It’s really, really fun, I love seeing Christmas through kids’ eyes.”

Pancakes are likely the only thing Rimes will make, since she prefers to let others, including Cibrian’s family, handle the meals.

“I have these wonderful people around me that cook. I don’t have to lift a finger ’cause I’ve been working all of December,” Rimes said. “His parents … do a huge Cuban feast on Christmas Eve which is amazing! It’s so good! I eat so much food between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

Rimes’ producer and longtime collaborator, Darrell Brown, also contributes plenty of food to the holiday festivities.

“His husband Roger is this incredible Italian chef and he cooks this massive Italian meal,” added the singer. “There’s only usually eight to 10 of us, and he cooks for like an army so we have leftovers for days!”

Rimes just wrapped up her sixth Christmas tour, which is a tradition she hopes to continue for years to come.

“It’s the time of year people are just so much more open and coming in with such a joyful heart,” Rimes told PopCulture.com. “Hopefully, we just add to that. Another experience that they walk out feeling uplifted and loving and with a heart wide open. I think that’s always my goal, but even more so this year than ever. When you add Christmas music onto it, the message is behind it and it’s been a lovely and heartfelt movement.”

The 36-year-old also just starred in a Hallmark Christmas movie, It’s Christmas, Eve, which also included songs she wrote and recorded for the film. The soundtrack is available on her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Roy Rochlin