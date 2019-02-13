Listen to Dan + Shay’s New Single, ‘All to Myself’

Dan + Shay just released a brand-new single! The song, “All to Myself,” is the third single from the duo’s self-titled third studio album, but one that they hint might be their favorite.

“‘All to Myself’ was the most fun song to record on the album, and has been a fan favorite since the day it was released,” Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney said in a statement.

“All to Myself” follows two hit singles from Dan + Shay: the No. 1 multi-platinum crossover hit, “Tequila,” which earned Dan + Shay their first Grammy Award, as well as their recent No. 1 hit, “Speechless” single. But while the pair have had success with their last project, they admit they are already thinking about their next set of tunes.

“Obviously we’ve still got some time on this record, but we’re always working on the next project,” Smyers shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We’re making more friends out there in the music industry, and hopefully we can cook up a collaboration or two to surprise-drop on the fans at some point.

“It’s a crazy era — people are putting out a lot of stuff, and it’s overwhelming at times, but it gives us a reason to put out more music and stay out on the road,” he continued. “We see it as an opportunity, not a burden, and hopefully we’ll have something for the fans in 2019. Not sure what it’ll be, but hopefully it’ll be something.”

Dan + Shay, who celebrated six years together as a duo last December, are learning to trust their instincts, especially after the overwhelming success of “Tequila.”

“There were people telling us before we put out ‘Tequila’ that it wouldn’t work: ‘Country radio won’t play a ballad. No one drinks tequila,’” Smyers recalled. “Our gut feeling was that this song was going to be big for us, and it was the right next step for Dan + Shay. So we ended up trusting our gut on it, and it paid off for us in a big way.”

Dan + Shay are headlining in their own sold-out tour for the first part of 2019, and will then switch to opening act status, when they join Florida Georgia Line on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. A list of all of Dan + Shay’s upcoming shows can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Mendez