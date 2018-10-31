Lauren Alaina Returns to Social Media Following Stepfather’s Death

Lauren Alaina has returned to social media following the tragic death of her stepfather, Sam Ranker. The American Idol alum shared a post announcing her upcoming run with Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes Tour, where she will be joined by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins

“It’s no ‘BS’ how excited I am to tour with @blakeshelton on the #BSFriendsandHeroes2019 tour,” Alaina said, along with the video Shelton used to announce the tour.

The post marked Alaina’s first return to social media in a little over a week, ever since she shared the heart-breaking tribute to Ranker, who passed away early in the morning on Oct. 21.

“My stepdad, Sam, went to heaven at one o’clock this morning,” Alaina wrote. “He was the purest example of how to love and live life fully. His last few hours were some of the most amazing moments I know I will ever have the privilege of witnessing. He opened his eyes last night. They shined the brightest I’ve ever seen anyone’s eyes shine, and he said, ‘Jesus.’ We said, ‘What do you see Sam?’ He said, ‘It’s so beautiful.’ Mom asked him who he saw and he told her a bunch of people, including his mama. He later said, ‘I love you all. I found it.’ My mom asked him what he found and he said, ‘Heaven. I’ve got to go.’ An hour later he went to be with the Lord.”

“I want this story to be an example of how real God is,” she continued. “We are only here for a short amount of time, and we have to live like there is no tomorrow. I want us to all be a little more like Sam. He was strong. He was the most compassionate person in the world. He would go without to help a stranger. He was a great dad. Now he is with the best Father in the universe. Thank you to everyone who has supported our family in this time. We appreciate the love, donations, and prayers that we have received.”

Alaina previously canceled several shows to be with Ranker. She is currently on the road with Dustin Lynch and Cole Swindell, on their Reason to Drink … Another Tour. Her next scheduled show is Thursday, Nov. 1, in California. Find dates at LaurenAlainaOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Paul Morigi