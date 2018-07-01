Lauren Alaina Details Stepfather’s Battle With Stage 4 Cancer

Former American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina took to Instagram this weekend to share some sad news. Her stepfather, Sam Ramker, is battling Stage 4 melanoma cancer.

The 23-year-old Georgia native shared a photo with her mother Kristy and stepfather taken after she won New Female Vocalist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, alongside a long message to her fans. She asked anyone who can help to donate to a GoFundMe page set up to pay for Ramker’s medical expenses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He is fighting harder than I thought was possible. He is the strongest person I know,” Alaina wrote. “Cancer doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t care if you’re two or 80 years old. It doesn’t care if you’re a perfectly healthy 47 year old step-father, husband, and grandfather who eats healthily and runs 6 miles a day. It can happen to anyone.”

Alaina said her family is also supporting others who have fought the same fight.

“To the families and people who have been affected by this horrible disease or any disease, my family has felt the pain you’ve felt for the last four months. We are praying for you,” Alaina wrote. “We love you, and we are so thankful for all of the love coming our way.”

Alaina said her family found out Ramker had cancer the same week she won the award at the ACMs. “It brought so much happiness in a week of sadness. That’s how God works,” she wrote.

So far, Ramker’s family has raised more than $10,500 from 90 donors in 21 days since the fundraiser was launched by Ramker’s sister Cindi Sue. According to his sister, doctors discovered that his cancer has already spread to his liver, lungs, pelvis, sciatica, lumbar spine and thoracic spine.

Alaina’s fans sent their best wishes and prayers to her family with kind messages on Instagram. Many shared their own experiences with cancer.

“Dear Lauren. We are so sorry to hear this. Please know you and your family are in our prayers. Sending lots of positive healing light to your step dad,” one fan wrote.

Alaina’s father, J.D. Suddeth, has also struggled with alcoholism. Earlier this month, she told Sounds Like Nashville that Suddeth marked his five-year anniversary of sobriety in October.

“Our relationship was a little rocky before he went into rehab and now we talk every single day. And he is my daddy and I’m so proud of him,” she said.

Alaina was the runner-up to Scotty McCreery at the end of American Idol‘s 2011 season and has released two studio albums, including last year’s Road Less Traveled. She is also a featured vocalist on Kane Brown’s hit “What Ifs.”

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty