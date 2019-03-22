Lauren Alaina Calls Blake Shelton Tour a ‘Dream Come True’

Lauren Alaina is opening up about being on the road with Blake Shelton. The American Idol alum has been out with Shelton, along with The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, as part of Shelton’s Friends & Heroes Tour, which plays its final two shows on March 22 and 23.

“I don’t know how I could ever TOP matching hats and tiaras with [Blake Shelton] and the The Bellamy Brothers!” Alaina wrote on social media, alongside a photo of them in hilarious hats. “Can’t believe we are starting the last weekend of the [Friends and Heroes Tour] tonight. It’s been a dream come true to be a part of the tour with [John Anderson], Trace Adkins, The Bellamy Brothers, and Blake. Thank you to everyone who came out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alaina recently admitted that she was having almost as much fun backstage with her tourmates as she was performing night after night. After feeling like she wasn’t socializing with the other artists as much as she would like, the 24-year-old took matters into her own hands, by setting up a party after one of their recent shows.

“They loved it,” Alaina said on the All Our Favorite People podcast. “The Bellamy Brothers … I got them in tiaras. They wore tiaras over their cowboy hats and Blake was wearing this little mini hat. We were wearing matching hats. Then we ended up playing beer pong with the Bellamy Brothers.”

Alaina might have a lot of respect for Shelton’s career, but there is one thing her tour boss definitely can’t do.

“[The Bellamy Brothers] literally stomped us, and we were trying,” Alaina recalled. “Blake is the worst beer pong player I’ve ever seen. He did not make one cup. Every cup that was made I made it.”

“I don’t know if flip cups were his strategy is or what, but beer pong is not the game for him,” she continued. “He said he’d never played it either. This become a thing in the last 10 years? All these people missed the boat on beer pong? I don’t understand.”

Alaina will likely continue working on her new album, which includes her current single, “Ladies in the ’90s.” She will also get used to being single, after recently ending her relationship with her fiancé, Alex Hopkins.

“Last year was one of the hardest years of my life — maybe the hardest year of my life as an adult,” Alaina told All Our Favorite People, reflecting on the loss of her stepfather, Sam Ramker, as well as the end of her seven-year relationship to Hopkins. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

“I am literally so proud of the person that I am now. I’ve worked really hard on myself,” she said. “And I think that we all should do that. We should all care about ourselves as much as we care about other people.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Becker