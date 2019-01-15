‘Last Man Standing” Star Jet Jurgensmeyer Opens Up About New Single, ‘A Lot More Love’

Jet Jurgensmeyer is much more than just his role as Boyd Baxter on the FOX sitcom Last Man Standing. The teenager is not only an actor, but a talented musician and songwriter as well.

“My parents owned a restaurant here [in Nashville, Tennessee] when I was little, so I got my start on stage there when I was 3,” Jurgensmeyer told PopCulture.com. “I would stand next to the stage and say, ‘Yeah, I want to get up’ and I just loved it.”

His latest single, “A Lot More Love,” is turning heads in the music industry and among fans.

“Every time I play this song, whether it’s live or just played it through the recording to people, they’ve either laughed or cried,” he explained. “I feel like both of them are just as good. Every now and then, music has to make you cry. I feel like this song definitely does that.”

With an early start in the industry, Jurgensmeyer was born to entertain. Although the 14-year old is known for his acting roles in TV series and movies like Blackish, Grey’s Anatomy, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie, his passion for music fueled him long before his acting career even started.

When he and his parents first read the lyrics to “A Lot More Love,” they instantly knew it was the perfect song to release.

“It doesn’t matter what’s on the outside — and I think a lot of people judge people by what’s on the outside — we really need to focus on what’s on the inside. As soon as I heard the demo, my parents and I after the song ended, we just went like, ‘Wow! This is amazing, and this is something that needs to be pushed out there.’”

The young star has been busy putting his album together with hopes of releasing it in 2019, but he’s also juggling a full time job and school.

“I get a lot of my friends saying, ‘Jet, you don’t know what it’s like to go to a real school,’ and you know what? You’re right. I don’t go to a regular school and I never have, but I still get up in the mornings,” he said. “I get up and usually start school before some of my friends are even at school. So really, I do know what it’s like to get up and do school, [but] not necessarily go to school.”

After school, he prepares for his role as Boyd on Last Man Standing starring Tim Allen, but finds it enjoyable, in part because of how funny the veteran actor is.

“I wish fans could see the rehearsals,” Jurgensmeyer said. “Tim is so funny when the cameras aren’t rolling. When it’s just the cast and directors working on the scene, he’s so funny.”

The popular show is now on Season 7, but it’s Jurgensmeyer’s first with his new TV family. With such a big role to fill, he admits he was nervous about the transition — but his anxiety didn’t last long.

“Everybody was amazing,” gushed Jurgensmeyer. “My first day I felt really welcomed. Amanda Fuller — the lady who plays my mom — she actually reached out to me when they released that I was the new Boyd on Instagram and said, ‘Hey Jet, it’s Amanda. I’m so excited to work with you, can’t wait to see you’ and after the first day, I wasn’t nervous at all.”

“The fans on that show are just amazing,” he continued. “The fans on social media, the fans that come to the show, it’s just been a blast.”

Last Man Standing airs Friday’s at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo courtesy of Crowd Surf