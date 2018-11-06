Watch LANCO Perform ‘Born to Love You’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

LANCO made their Dancing With the Stars debut on Monday night, Nov. 5. The five-man group performed their current single, “Born to Love You,” from their freshman Hallelujah Nights album.

LANCO performed while Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and pro dancing partner Witney Carson danced the Foxtrot, earning a nearly-perfect 29/30.

“Born to Love You,” which was written by lead singer Brandon Lancaster, along with Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne, was inspired by his own small-town upbringing, and his relationship with his now-wife, Tiffany.

“A lot of that is about coming of age and discovering who you are,” Lancaster told The Boot. “This song explores that, and talks about how, when you’re from a certain place, you may feel that a certain path is set out for you, but if there’s a person that you love in your life, no matter what you end up doing or where you end up going, you’re kind of doing it for them anyways. You’re born to love them.”

The country music-themed night also featured performances by Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina. But it wasn’t all good news for country music fans. Actor and singer John Schneider was eliminated, along with DeMarcus Ware.

“[I’m] not sad at all,” Schneider wrote on Facebook. “This was indeed one of the most wonderful experiences of my life! I feel like Emma and I are winners winners winners! My love to everyone who voted in [and] supported us during this amazing experience! Now continue to vote for my friends on dancing with the stars and I will do a live feed sometime in the next couple of days after I am rested up! Thank you again for this wonderful experience!”

November is shaping up to be a big month for LANCO. The band earned their first-ever CMA Awards nomination, for Vocal Group of the Year, a category they share with Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Midland and Old Dominion. They’ve also been headlining their own Hallelujah Nights Tour, after serving as the opening act on Dierks Bentley’s Mountain High Tour.

“This is something we built years ago and played many shows to not a lot of people not singing anything,” Lancaster told Billboard. “So to be in arenas this year and tour with some of our buddies and then having songs being sang back, it’s incredible. It’s a dream come true.”

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Find a list of all of LANCO’s upcoming shows by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Allen Berezovsky