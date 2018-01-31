LANCO’s ‘Hallelujah Nights’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart

LANCO has hit another major milestone, with their debut album, Hallelujah Nights, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

The album was released on Jan. 19 and topped the chart dated Feb. 3. According to Nielsen Music, the effort earned 19,000 equivalent album units, 13,000 of which were via traditional album sales, Billboard shares. The achievement makes LANCO the first country band to open at No. 1 with a debut album since Lady Antebellum in 2008.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hallelujah Nights came in at No. 20 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

“Over the past five years we wanted to ride this dream as far as it would go and it’s hard to find the words to describe our debut record at the top of the chart,” lead singer Brandon Lancaster said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more grateful to see people gravitating towards these new songs that represent who we are, and its been wild to see these crowds sing every line back to us.”

The group is also now the only country group to achieve a platinum single prior to a debut album release, with their track “Greatest Love Story” sitting at No. 1 for two weeks.

LANCO recently spoke to Billboard about the songs that inspired their debut, naming country hits by Eric Church and Brothers Osborne as well as rock songs by Led Zeppelin and The Killers as tracks that influenced their album, “a fun ode to being young and carefree.”

The group also shared that they were inspired by the vocal harmonies in “Dixieland Delight” and “Song Of The South” by iconic country group Alabama.

Photo Credit: The GreenRoom