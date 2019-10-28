LANCO Announces What I See Tour Ahead of Miranda Lambert’s Wild Card Tour

Ahead of Miranda Lambert‘s upcoming Wildcard Tour, LANCO just announced they will hit the road on their own What I See Tour. LANCO will kick off their new tour on Jan. 9, one week before Lambert’s Wildcard Tour, begins, and will then perform on free nights until their tour wraps in March. Lambert’s Wildcard Tour run is scheduled to end in May.

“The idea behind ‘What I See’ stemmed from being on tour in the middle of nowhere in front of this little bar and it made us realize that every town we cross has a piece of significance that resonates with people in different ways,” lead singer Brandon Lancaster said in a statement. “The picture that this song paints replicates those towns we perform in every day and the fans we get to see at each stop and experience those places with them. This will be the first time we get to road test new music so I’m ready for 2020 to get here.”

“What I See” is from an upcoming new album, which Lancaster wrote with drummer Tripp Howell, bassist Chandler Baldwin and hit songwriter Jeremy Spillman.

“We had the idea for ‘What I See’ after our bus picked us up in this little random parking lot with just a rundown bar and restaurant,” Lancaster recounted. “To us, it might have been insignificant as we were just passing through, but to someone, it could be a landmark. This could be the place where someone spent all their Friday nights or had their first fender-bender in high school.

“We started talking about all our upbringings, and realized that we all have those places in our own towns that meant something to us whether it’s the football field or just an exit sign,” he continued. “Though insignificant to most, they are part of our stories, so this song shines a light on the idea that ‘there’s more than meets the eye.’”

A list of the What I See Tour Dates can be found below. More information on all of LANCO’s upcoming concerts, including their dates with Lambert, can be found on their website.

What I See Tour Dates:

01/09/20 Overland Park, Kansas – Kanza Hall

01/10/20 St. Louis, Missouri

01/11/20 Indianapolis, Indiana – 8 Second Saloon

02/13/20 Grand Rapids, Michigan – The Intersection

02/14/20 Medina, Ohio – Thirsty Cowboy

02/15/20 Columbus, Ohio – The Bluestone

03/05/20 Detroit, MIichigan- Andrews Hall

03/06/20 Bloomington, Indiana – Bluebird Nightclub

03/07/20 Cincinnati, Ohio – Bogarts

03/11/20 Green Bay, Wisconsin – Meyer Theatre

03/12/20 Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Fillmore

03/13/20 Rosemont, Illinois – Joe’s Live

03/14/20 Milwaukee, Wisconsin – The Rave

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz