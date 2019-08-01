Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Celebrates Twins Turning 18 Months Old With Sweet Photos

It’s been 18 months since Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott welcomed her twins, Betsy and Emory, into the world. The little girls, who join dad Chris Tyrrell and big sister Eisele at home, are growing bigger every day, as evidenced by the sweet photos Scott just shared on social media.

“0/3/6/9/12/15/18 months,” Scott said, explaining the sequence of pictures. “A LOT has changed and A LOT of lbs. and hair growth has occurred. Happy 18 months my angel babies! [heart emoji] (photo #5 is @montgomeryleephoto).”

Lady A is back at radio with a new single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” the debut song from their upcoming, still-untitled seventh studio album.

“We feel, I think refreshed in a way artistically that we haven’t in a long time,” Scott recently told PopCulture.com and other media.

The new set of tunes will mark Lady Antebellum’s first on Big Machine, where they found a new rejuvenation, especially from label executive Jimmy Harmen.

“He said something to us early on in this process that will forever be one of the most brave things I’ve ever heard when it comes to going in to create an album,” Scott recalled. “He said ‘You think about the commercial appeal of your music. You’re huge pop music fans, but go make the record you’re going to be proud for the rest of your life that you made.’ Having him tell me that, he said it to all of us, but how I’ve taken it to heart that basically was giving me the whole world in my head and heart creatively.”

“‘At the end of the day, we want you, as your label partner for you to lay your heads on your pillow at night and be so unbelievably proud of the record that you’re making,’” she recounted. “And so that’s kind of what I think about going into the rest of this process and every step up until now is I feel that way.”

The trio, which also includes Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott, have been together for more than ten years, so they have understandably had their own struggles and pitfalls, together and separately, to navigate. Thankfully, the threesome feels stronger than ever as they ready new music.

“We really did have, there for a little moment, a tough time,” Kelley acknowledged. “We’ve got all these kids, all this responsibility, we’re all going through these changes and kind of having that moment of like, ‘Gosh man, have we accomplished everything we’re gonna accomplish?’ The three of us did some healing and got together, and got so close. We feel like we’ve finally been writing again from a really honest place.”

