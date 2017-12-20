Lady Antebellum Reflect on ‘Cheesiest’ Childhood Christmas Decorations

The Lady Antebellum members love Christmas! In fact, the trio, who released their holiday album, On This Winter’s Night, in 2012, enjoy everything about the season, including the decorations — even if that means some compromising with their own spouses.

“My mom actually sent me some of our old ornaments that we had made and stuff. We always had the cheesiest tree, but I miss it,” Charles Kelley recalls of his childhood. “It was always so very colorful. And with my wife, she’s very stylish and chic, and so she wanted this really chic tree, and I said, ‘Baby, I’m sorry. We’ve got to put a little color in this.’ So, I put some of my cheesy little stuff on there, and I think that’s part of Christmas. I think you have to have that, so she relented.”

Hillary Scott remembers giving her mother, singer Linda Davis, a hard time about certain ornaments that Scott loathed when she was younger, but have now become her favorite decoration of all.

“She went to some store and got these — like snowmen with an icicle hanging down from the bottom, so I thought they were so gawdy,” Scott recounts. “But you know what? Now that I’m older, I love ’em. And if they’re not on the tree, I’m like, ‘Mama, where are they? Where are the snowmen icicle lights this year?”

Kelley, and along with Scott and fellow bandmate Dave Haywood, might get nostalgic about their Christmases from long ago, but one thing is different now that they’re adults — the Christmas tree.

“I would love to have a real tree, and we used to have it and I always wondered why I couldn’t breathe,” Kelley says with a laugh. “Dave and I share — we’re allergic to everything in this world, so we have to have fake trees.”

“For me it’s just a little too much maintenance at Christmas time,” adds Haywood. I’d rather focus on presents, family, food –“

“And drinking!” Kelley interjects.

“They’re not as messy,” Scott notes. “They still kind of shed anyway like a real tree, but I don’t know, I just feel like the sap and everything, it gets on my floor.”

Lady Antebellum will take some time off in the New Year while Scott, already the mother to four-year-old Eisele, welcomes her twins, due in February. Lady A’s latest album, Heart Break, was released earlier this year and is available on Amazon and iTunes.