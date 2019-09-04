Lady Antebellum, Chris Young Among Performers at ‘CMA Country Christmas,’ Hosted by Trisha Yearwood

It’s an early Christmas present for country music fans! The performers for CMA Country Christmas have just been announced, with Lady Antebellum, Chris Young, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June and Brett Young among this year’s list of performers. Trisha Yearwood will host the televised event, replacing Reba McEntire, who served as the show’s host for the last two years.

“Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special,” Yearwood said in a statement. “Hosting CMA Country Christmas is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere.”

Yearwood’s latest album, Every Girl, will likely be on plenty of Christmas wish lists this year. The record includes collaborations with Don Henley, Patty Loveless and Kelly Clarkson, as well as her own husband, Garth Brooks, who joins her on “What Gave Me Away.”

“The song describes such an intimate moment between two people,” Yearwood told PEOPLE. “I couldn’t imagine asking anyone else to sing on this song except Garth. He’s my person. He’s my crush.”

No word yet if Lady Antebellum’s latest album will make it in time for holiday shopping, but the trio, who just wrapped up their Our Kind of Vegas residency in Las Vegas, is ready to focus solely on finishing their next project.

“We feel, I think refreshed in a way artistically that we haven’t in a long time,” Hillary Scott previously told PopCulture.com and other media.

“It’s felt a lot like the early days,” Dave Haywood remarked. “We were at our photo shoot for this a couple of weeks ago and we were all talking like, ‘God this feel like the very first photo shoot for our first album,’ which was the three of us out in Los Angeles.”

“It’s just been fun,” he continued. “I don’t know if reset’s a good word for that. I mean it feels like we’re kind of returning to the core to me of who we are, what we do.”

Lady A, which also includes Charles Kelley, has not announced any more performances for 2019 besides CMA Country Christmas.

CMA Country Christmas will be taped on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Belmont University’s Curb Event Center in Nashville. Tickets will be available beginning this Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. CT at CMAChristmas.com. The show will air on ABC during the holiday season. An exact date has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mickey Bernal