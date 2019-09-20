Lady Antebellum Announce New Album, ‘Ocean’ out in November

Good news, Lady Antebellum fans! The trio, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, just announced that their seventh studio album, Ocean, will be released on Nov. 15. The 13-track record marks their first on Big Machine, after announcing they were leaving their longtime record label, Capitol Records, last year.

“There’s this theme of returning to the core of who we are — as writers, vocalists and people that came out in each of these songs,” Haywood said in a statement. “Our time in the studio with Dann [Huff] had an excitement that felt like we were making our first album all over again.”

“It’s such a cinematic and theatrical melody with a message that became the cornerstone of this record for us,” added Scott, speaking of the title track. “Ocean is all of the things that we think and feel when we hear the word. This album is immersed in life stories about barely keeping your head above water all the way to those times that make you feel like everything is smooth sailing.”

Lady A also announced the release of the title track on social media. The song is the second release from Ocean, following their heart-tugging “What If I Never Get Over You.”

The trio earlier hinted that their next set of tunes would show their growth, as artists and people, after admitting they went through some therapy to help deal with some personal issues.

“There’s definitely some layers that people, when they hear this record, are gonna be like, ‘Wow,’” Kelley previously admitted. “There’s some deeper stuff in there, and even some dark stuff – things that we went through. And it just feels like a good refreshing time to get some new perspective. Let’s see where we can go, let’s take some chances.

“We don’t have to always be the biggest thing in the world,” he continued, “but I want to rest my head and go, ‘Man, we put out something bold and took some chances and it really reacted.’”

See a complete track listing for Ocean below. Pre-order the album by visiting their official website.

Ocean Track Listing:

1. “What If I Never Get Over You”

2. “Pictures”

3. “Crazy Love”

4. “You Can Do You”

5. “What I’m Leaving For”

6. “Be Patient With My Love”

7. “Alright”

8. “Let It Be Love”

9. “On A Night Like This”

10. “Boots”

11. “The Thing That Wrecks You” feat. Little Big Town

12. “Mansion”

13. “Ocean”

