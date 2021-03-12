Lady A Aims to Empower Women With New Song 'Like A Lady'

✖

Lady A is back with some new music, releasing "Like A Lady" on Friday, March 12. Co-written by Lady A member Hillary Scott with Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock and produced by Dann Huff, "Like A Lady" is an upbeat, attitude-filled song about living life on your own terms and living like a lady, whatever that means to you.

"I feel my most confident when I’m not trying too hard," Scott said in a statement. "I love getting glammed up and all the fancy clothes, but when I feel the most ‘me,’ it’s a lot more laid back – and I think that’s a lot of us. You are your most authentic self in blue jeans with a tequila drink, ya know?" She added that during the writing session for the song, she shared with her co-writers that it had "always been my dream to do a song that combines the things I love about Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ and Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ – two of the most strong, powerful female songs ever. So it was like ‘How can we do our version of that?'"

Scott takes lead vocals on the song, singing over '80s-inspired sounds as she's backed by bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, who were happy to lend their voices to the female empowerment anthem. "It’s incredible that Charles and Dave, in all their masculinity, are willing to sing right alongside me on this song," Scott said. "I think that is another powerful statement. It’s super important for strong, great men to stand beside women and propel them forward. I hope it makes fans feel confident too, it brings them joy and just gets people excited about seeing live music again."

"We were some of the biggest champions for 'Like A Lady’ and we’re honored to stand alongside Hillary," Haywood shared. "We’ve had a front-row seat to her strength over the years and we love linking arms with her on this song."

"This song has such a great feel to it," Kelley added. "One of the coolest parts of being in a co-ed band is being able to share those different perspectives, so that’s just part of what we get to do." "Like A Lady" is described as the "first taste" of the trio's upcoming album, which will follow 2019's Ocean. In 2020, Lady A released the single "Champagne Night," which went to No. 1.