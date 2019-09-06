Kylie Rae Harris: Authorities Report Speed Was Contributing Factor to Crash, Alcohol Suspected

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris passed away on Sept. 4 after she was involved in a three-car crash in Taos, New Mexico, with a 16-year-old girl also dying in the crash.

The 16-year-old, Maria Elena Cruz, was the daughter of Pedro Cruz, the deputy chief of the San Cristóbal Volunteer Fire Department who responded to the crash. The Taos News reports that both Harris and Cruz were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Investigators with the Taos County Sheriff’s Office say that speed was likely a contributing factor in the crash and are awaiting toxicology results to determine whether alcohol was a factor as well. The Taos County Sheriff’s Office is analyzing the crash data recorders from both vehicles, which will “provide pertinent information that will affirm the findings of the investigation,” according to a press release.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harris was driving south on State Road 522 when she clipped the back of another car. The impact sent the singer’s car into the northbound lane, which caused her to hit Cruz’s vehicle head-on. Both Harris and Cruz died at the scene, and the third driver was uninjured.

“Deputy Chief Pedro Cruz and his family are reeling,” from the loss, said Taos County Fire Manager Mike Cordova in an email. “Pedro’s family is all at home mourning her loss. At this point we are asking that people give the family some space for the next few days.”

Harris was in Taos to perform at the Big Barn Dance music festival on Sept. 5.

“This was the first year she was going to play her own set. She was a huge part of the Big Barn Dance family,” shared Sarah Hearne Naftis , who helps organize the Big Barn Dance with her father, Michael Hearne. Hearne Naftis added that they were “absolutely devastated.”

The 30-year-old Texas native leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” her publicist said in a statement to Billboard. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Photo Credit: Kylie Rae Harris / @kylierh