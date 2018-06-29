Kip Moore Opens Lodging Facility in Kentucky

Kip Moore has been an outdoor enthusiast for a long time, and now he’s helping others enjoy the outdoors as well. The Georgia native partnered with his good friend, Jeremy Salyers, to open BedRock at the Red, a lodging facility designed for those who love the outdoors, in Rogers, Ky.

“This space is something I’ve been really looking forward to being ready,” Moore says (quote via Nash Country Daily). “Every part of the lodge has been intricately thought through, and hopefully encourages guests to connect on a community level. I love to rock climb in my spare time and I think we’ve created something pretty special.”

BedRock, located in Rogers, Ky., boasts a 1,400-square-foot community space, plus a full kitchen, both women’s and men’s family-style bathrooms with multiple showers and dressing rooms, and private rooms as well as a community bunk room.

“This whole vision started over coffee in Maui a couple years ago,” Moore shares on Instagram. “Most of the pipe dreams we’ve had through the years (and there’s been a ton) eventually vanished, but this one stuck. If you’re rock climbing, hiking, backpacking, yoga retreat, team building, or just looking for a get away to shut out all the bs, this is the place. It sits right in the heart of the red river gorge.”

The 38-year-old often travels to Hawaii when he needs to get away, but also loves Red River Gorge in Kentucky, where he can rock climb – and is excited to provide a place for others to enjoy that activity, and more.

“Kip and I became close friends by simply sharing the same aspirations,” adds Salyers. “Seeing one of our ideas come to fruition has been unbelievable and we’re excited to share it with everyone.”

Moore’s latest album, Slowheart, was released last year. The 13-track record, which includes his current single, “Last Chance,” was inspired by Moore’s loyal fans, who he finally trusted enough to make the record he wanted to make.

“It was simply a more peace making this record because I finally learned through the ups and downs of Wild Ones that I had a fan base that was true,” Moore explains. “They were truly fans and I felt they were latching on to the honesty, so I felt more open about showing whatever vulnerabilities I had, whatever directions I wanted to go.

“I could take them on whatever journey I wanted, and as long as I felt I stayed true to myself, I had a sense of peace that they were gonna come along for the ride,” he continues. “So I felt like that shined through in the project and I felt like I was a little more at peace making this project, so the melodies came out a little different.”

Purchase Slowheart at KipMoore.net. Find more information about BedRock at the Red by visiting its website.

